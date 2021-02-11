Thacker Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore, down 59.02% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.46 crore in December 2020 down 59.02% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2020 up 68.93% from Rs. 0.22 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.96 crore in December 2020 up 14.29% from Rs. 0.84 crore in December 2019.

Thacker EPS has increased to Rs. 3.48 in December 2020 from Rs. 2.06 in December 2019.

Thacker shares closed at 229.00 on February 08, 2021 (BSE)