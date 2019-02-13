Thacker Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 337.76% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Thacker and Company are:
Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in December 2018 up 337.76% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 down 40.44% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2018 up 883.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.
Thacker shares closed at 158.65 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)
|
|Thacker and Company
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|0.01
|0.98
|0.13
|Other Operating Income
|0.57
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|0.59
|0.98
|0.13
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|--
|--
|--
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|0.00
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|0.05
|0.06
|0.06
|Depreciation
|0.59
|0.65
|0.03
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|0.06
|0.08
|0.12
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.19
|-0.09
|Other Income
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-0.12
|0.19
|-0.09
|Interest
|0.07
|0.08
|0.05
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-0.19
|0.12
|-0.13
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-0.19
|0.12
|-0.13
|Tax
|0.00
|0.00
|0.00
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-0.19
|0.12
|-0.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-0.19
|0.12
|-0.14
|Equity Share Capital
|0.11
|0.11
|0.11
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.76
|1.10
|-1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.76
|1.10
|-1.25
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.76
|1.10
|-1.25
|Diluted EPS
|-1.76
|1.10
|-1.25
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited