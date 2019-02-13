Thacker Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore, up 337.76% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.59 crore in December 2018 up 337.76% from Rs. 0.13 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.19 crore in December 2018 down 40.44% from Rs. 0.14 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.47 crore in December 2018 up 883.33% from Rs. 0.06 crore in December 2017.

Thacker shares closed at 158.65 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)