Thacker Consolidated September 2019 Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore, down 36.14% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.15 crore in September 2019 down 36.14% from Rs. 1.81 crore in September 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.98 crore in September 2019 up 1156.3% from Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.26 crore in September 2019 up 36.96% from Rs. 0.92 crore in September 2018.

Thacker EPS has increased to Rs. 18.23 in September 2019 from Rs. 1.45 in September 2018.

Thacker shares closed at 99.65 on October 04, 2019 (BSE)