Thacker Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore, down 69.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.56 crore in March 2023 down 69.47% from Rs. 1.82 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.29 crore in March 2023 down 2.73% from Rs. 2.36 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.97 crore in March 2023 down 43.6% from Rs. 1.72 crore in March 2022.

Thacker EPS has decreased to Rs. 21.07 in March 2023 from Rs. 21.66 in March 2022.

Thacker shares closed at 342.10 on May 23, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.48% returns over the last 6 months and 16.36% over the last 12 months.