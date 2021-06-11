MARKET NEWS

Thacker Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, up 56.32% Y-o-Y

June 11, 2021 / 11:40 AM IST
 
 
Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thacker and Company are:

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in March 2021 up 56.32% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2021 up 83.61% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2021 down 3.65% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2020.

Thacker EPS has increased to Rs. 32.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 17.57 in March 2020.

Thacker shares closed at 237.10 on June 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.02% returns over the last 6 months

Thacker and Company
Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Mar'21Dec'20Mar'20
Net Sales/Income from operations2.001.281.28
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations2.001.281.28
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials------
Purchase of Traded Goods0.700.330.31
Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.100.140.12
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost0.100.070.12
Depreciation0.490.490.53
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses0.270.250.29
P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.340.00-0.11
Other Income0.490.650.94
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.830.640.84
Interest0.000.000.02
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.830.640.81
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax0.830.640.81
Tax0.210.130.18
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.620.510.64
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.620.510.64
Minority Interest------
Share Of P/L Of Associates2.890.311.28
Net P/L After M.I & Associates3.510.821.91
Equity Share Capital0.110.110.11
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS32.267.5417.57
Diluted EPS32.267.5417.57
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS32.267.5417.57
Diluted EPS32.267.5417.57
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

#Earnings First-Cut #Results #Thacker #Thacker and Company #trading
first published: Jun 11, 2021 11:34 am

Take a Quick Survey