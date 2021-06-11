Thacker Consolidated March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore, up 56.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 2.00 crore in March 2021 up 56.32% from Rs. 1.28 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.51 crore in March 2021 up 83.61% from Rs. 1.91 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.32 crore in March 2021 down 3.65% from Rs. 1.37 crore in March 2020.

Thacker EPS has increased to Rs. 32.26 in March 2021 from Rs. 17.57 in March 2020.

Thacker shares closed at 237.10 on June 10, 2021 (BSE) and has given -2.02% returns over the last 6 months