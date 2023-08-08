Thacker Consolidated June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore, down 56.37% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.51 crore in June 2023 down 56.37% from Rs. 1.17 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.48 crore in June 2023 down 29.26% from Rs. 3.50 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.89 crore in June 2023 down 13.59% from Rs. 1.03 crore in June 2022.

Thacker EPS has decreased to Rs. 22.78 in June 2023 from Rs. 32.19 in June 2022.

Thacker shares closed at 394.00 on August 07, 2023 (BSE) and has given -3.79% returns over the last 6 months