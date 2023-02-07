Thacker Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 54.34% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 54.34% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 up 1.75% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 8.91% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.