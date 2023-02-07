English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Thacker Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore, down 54.34% Y-o-Y

    February 07, 2023 / 06:47 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Thacker and Company are:

    Net Sales at Rs 0.54 crore in December 2022 down 54.34% from Rs. 1.19 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.30 crore in December 2022 up 1.75% from Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.92 crore in December 2022 down 8.91% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021.

    Thacker and Company
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations0.540.651.19
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations0.540.651.19
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials------
    Purchase of Traded Goods--0.000.57
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks0.010.11-0.10
    Power & Fuel------
    Employees Cost0.020.030.05
    Depreciation0.390.390.44
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses0.130.130.23
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax-0.01-0.010.01
    Other Income0.541.870.56
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax0.531.850.57
    Interest0.000.000.00
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax0.531.850.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax0.531.850.57
    Tax0.110.420.11
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities0.421.430.46
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period0.421.430.46
    Minority Interest------
    Share Of P/L Of Associates1.892.981.80
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates2.304.412.26
    Equity Share Capital0.110.110.11
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.1840.5420.82
    Diluted EPS21.1840.5420.82
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS21.1840.5420.82
    Diluted EPS21.1840.5420.82
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited