Thacker Consolidated December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore, down 7.03% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.19 crore in December 2021 down 7.03% from Rs. 1.28 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.26 crore in December 2021 up 175.93% from Rs. 0.82 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2021 down 10.62% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2020.

Thacker EPS has increased to Rs. 20.82 in December 2021 from Rs. 7.54 in December 2020.

Thacker shares closed at 364.95 on February 08, 2022 (BSE)