Thacker Consolidated December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore, up 20.32% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 1.21 crore in December 2018 up 20.32% from Rs. 1.01 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.65 crore in December 2018 up 866.27% from Rs. 0.07 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.45 crore in December 2018 up 150% from Rs. 0.18 crore in December 2017.

Thacker EPS has increased to Rs. 5.95 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.62 in December 2017.

Thacker shares closed at 158.65 on February 11, 2019 (BSE)