TGV Sraac Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 609.16 crore, up 99.95% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TGV Sraac are:

Net Sales at Rs 609.16 crore in September 2022 up 99.95% from Rs. 304.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.61 crore in September 2022 up 545.8% from Rs. 14.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.17 crore in September 2022 up 214.08% from Rs. 50.36 crore in September 2021.

TGV Sraac EPS has increased to Rs. 8.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2021.

TGV Sraac shares closed at 136.65 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.50% returns over the last 6 months and 141.01% over the last 12 months.

TGV Sraac
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 609.16 596.07 304.65
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 609.16 596.07 304.65
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 158.79 150.22 94.78
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- 4.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 2.33 -5.31 2.08
Power & Fuel 191.07 177.37 --
Employees Cost 16.93 17.45 13.93
Depreciation 18.17 17.78 16.51
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 83.40 74.15 140.48
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 138.47 164.41 32.51
Other Income 1.53 0.92 1.34
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 140.00 165.33 33.85
Interest 12.51 12.76 10.71
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 127.49 152.57 23.14
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 127.49 152.57 23.14
Tax 32.78 4.77 8.37
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 94.71 147.80 14.77
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.10 -0.06 -0.12
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 94.61 147.74 14.65
Equity Share Capital 107.13 107.13 107.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.84 13.79 1.37
Diluted EPS 8.84 13.79 1.37
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.84 13.79 1.37
Diluted EPS 8.84 13.79 1.37
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

TAGS: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TGV Sraac
first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:32 am
