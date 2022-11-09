TGV Sraac Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 609.16 crore, up 99.95% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 609.16 crore in September 2022 up 99.95% from Rs. 304.65 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.61 crore in September 2022 up 545.8% from Rs. 14.65 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.17 crore in September 2022 up 214.08% from Rs. 50.36 crore in September 2021.

TGV Sraac EPS has increased to Rs. 8.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2021.

TGV Sraac shares closed at 136.65 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.50% returns over the last 6 months and 141.01% over the last 12 months.