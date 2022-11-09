English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Upcoming Event: Watch Intraday Options Masterclass by Tina Gadodia live on 11th Nov at 5pm
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TGV Sraac Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 609.16 crore, up 99.95% Y-o-Y

    November 09, 2022 / 10:37 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TGV Sraac are:

    Net Sales at Rs 609.16 crore in September 2022 up 99.95% from Rs. 304.65 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 94.61 crore in September 2022 up 545.8% from Rs. 14.65 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 158.17 crore in September 2022 up 214.08% from Rs. 50.36 crore in September 2021.

    TGV Sraac EPS has increased to Rs. 8.84 in September 2022 from Rs. 1.37 in September 2021.

    Close

    TGV Sraac shares closed at 136.65 on November 07, 2022 (BSE) and has given 35.50% returns over the last 6 months and 141.01% over the last 12 months.

    TGV Sraac
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations609.16596.07304.65
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations609.16596.07304.65
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials158.79150.2294.78
    Purchase of Traded Goods----4.36
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks2.33-5.312.08
    Power & Fuel191.07177.37--
    Employees Cost16.9317.4513.93
    Depreciation18.1717.7816.51
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses83.4074.15140.48
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax138.47164.4132.51
    Other Income1.530.921.34
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax140.00165.3333.85
    Interest12.5112.7610.71
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax127.49152.5723.14
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax127.49152.5723.14
    Tax32.784.778.37
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities94.71147.8014.77
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.10-0.06-0.12
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period94.61147.7414.65
    Equity Share Capital107.13107.13107.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.8413.791.37
    Diluted EPS8.8413.791.37
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.8413.791.37
    Diluted EPS8.8413.791.37
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TGV Sraac
    first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:32 am