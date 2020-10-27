TGV Sraac Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 252.16 crore, down 4.92% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 252.16 crore in September 2020 down 4.92% from Rs. 265.22 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 10.72 crore in September 2020 down 59.73% from Rs. 26.62 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.43 crore in September 2020 down 9.5% from Rs. 45.78 crore in September 2019.

TGV Sraac EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.02 in September 2020 from Rs. 2.75 in September 2019.

TGV Sraac shares closed at 22.95 on October 26, 2020 (BSE) and has given 43.35% returns over the last 6 months and 6.00% over the last 12 months.