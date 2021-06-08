TGV Sraac Standalone March 2021 Net Sales at Rs 254.36 crore, up 6.74% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 254.36 crore in March 2021 up 6.74% from Rs. 238.30 crore in March 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 2.37 crore in March 2021 up 124.64% from Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 35.65 crore in March 2021 up 33.47% from Rs. 26.71 crore in March 2020.

TGV Sraac EPS has increased to Rs. 0.22 in March 2021 from Rs. 1.01 in March 2020.

TGV Sraac shares closed at 32.25 on June 07, 2021 (BSE) and has given 23.80% returns over the last 6 months and 65.81% over the last 12 months.