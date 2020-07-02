TGV Sraac Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 238.30 crore, down 16.57% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TGV Sraac Ltd are:
Net Sales at Rs 238.30 crore in March 2020 down 16.57% from Rs. 285.64 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2020 down 139.78% from Rs. 24.18 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.71 crore in March 2020 down 45.48% from Rs. 48.99 crore in March 2019.
TGV Sraac shares closed at 17.75 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -25.26% returns over the last 6 months and -40.83% over the last 12 months.
|TGV Sraac Ltd
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|238.30
|253.32
|285.64
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|238.30
|253.32
|285.64
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|79.75
|80.90
|71.45
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|0.25
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-1.51
|-2.74
|0.95
|Power & Fuel
|--
|86.96
|106.88
|Employees Cost
|12.76
|13.06
|12.13
|Depreciation
|14.92
|13.85
|14.80
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|122.96
|37.13
|46.60
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|9.42
|24.16
|32.58
|Other Income
|2.37
|3.38
|1.61
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|11.79
|27.54
|34.19
|Interest
|9.35
|9.15
|9.98
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|2.44
|18.39
|24.21
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|2.44
|18.39
|24.21
|Tax
|11.87
|5.23
|-0.32
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-9.43
|13.16
|24.53
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|-0.19
|-0.19
|-0.35
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-9.62
|12.97
|24.18
|Equity Share Capital
|101.78
|96.65
|96.69
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|1.35
|2.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|1.21
|2.61
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-1.01
|1.35
|2.63
|Diluted EPS
|-0.68
|1.21
|2.61
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
First Published on Jul 2, 2020 10:00 am