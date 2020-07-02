TGV Sraac Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 238.30 crore, down 16.57% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 238.30 crore in March 2020 down 16.57% from Rs. 285.64 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 9.62 crore in March 2020 down 139.78% from Rs. 24.18 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 26.71 crore in March 2020 down 45.48% from Rs. 48.99 crore in March 2019.

TGV Sraac shares closed at 17.75 on July 01, 2020 (BSE) and has given -25.26% returns over the last 6 months and -40.83% over the last 12 months.