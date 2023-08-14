English
    TGV Sraac Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 415.39 crore, down 30.31% Y-o-Y

    August 14, 2023 / 11:17 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TGV Sraac are:

    Net Sales at Rs 415.39 crore in June 2023 down 30.31% from Rs. 596.07 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.75 crore in June 2023 down 86.63% from Rs. 147.74 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.41 crore in June 2023 down 71.38% from Rs. 183.11 crore in June 2022.

    TGV Sraac EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.79 in June 2022.

    TGV Sraac shares closed at 94.60 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.65% returns over the last 6 months and -15.16% over the last 12 months.

    TGV Sraac
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations415.39528.84596.07
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations415.39528.84596.07
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials133.59147.69150.22
    Purchase of Traded Goods0.030.23--
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-5.763.53-5.31
    Power & Fuel157.88210.53177.37
    Employees Cost18.4316.6017.45
    Depreciation20.0919.0817.78
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses63.5283.6874.15
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax27.6147.50164.41
    Other Income4.713.050.92
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax32.3250.55165.33
    Interest5.048.9212.76
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax27.2841.63152.57
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax27.2841.63152.57
    Tax7.469.854.77
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities19.8231.78147.80
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.07-0.14-0.06
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period19.7531.64147.74
    Equity Share Capital107.09107.09107.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.842.9613.79
    Diluted EPS1.842.9613.79
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS1.842.9613.79
    Diluted EPS1.842.9613.79
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Tags: #chemicals #Earnings First-Cut #Results #TGV Sraac
    first published: Aug 14, 2023 11:00 pm

