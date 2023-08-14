TGV Sraac Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 415.39 crore, down 30.31% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 415.39 crore in June 2023 down 30.31% from Rs. 596.07 crore in June 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 19.75 crore in June 2023 down 86.63% from Rs. 147.74 crore in June 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 52.41 crore in June 2023 down 71.38% from Rs. 183.11 crore in June 2022.

TGV Sraac EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.84 in June 2023 from Rs. 13.79 in June 2022.

TGV Sraac shares closed at 94.60 on August 11, 2023 (BSE) and has given -24.65% returns over the last 6 months and -15.16% over the last 12 months.