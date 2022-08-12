 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TGV Sraac Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 596.07 crore, up 137.78% Y-o-Y

Aug 12, 2022 / 09:35 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TGV Sraac Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 596.07 crore in June 2022 up 137.78% from Rs. 250.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.74 crore in June 2022 up 1413.73% from Rs. 9.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.11 crore in June 2022 up 348.69% from Rs. 40.81 crore in June 2021.

TGV Sraac EPS has increased to Rs. 13.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2021.

TGV Sraac shares closed at 111.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.22% returns over the last 6 months and 190.74% over the last 12 months.

TGV Sraac Ltd
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Jun'22 Mar'22 Jun'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 596.07 534.41 250.68
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 596.07 534.41 250.68
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 150.22 142.55 80.75
Purchase of Traded Goods -- 1.27 --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -5.31 5.65 2.01
Power & Fuel 177.37 157.72 --
Employees Cost 17.45 15.48 13.01
Depreciation 17.78 18.36 15.85
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 74.15 77.46 115.39
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 164.41 115.92 23.67
Other Income 0.92 3.23 1.29
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 165.33 119.15 24.96
Interest 12.76 13.02 9.23
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 152.57 106.13 15.73
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 152.57 106.13 15.73
Tax 4.77 37.75 5.82
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 147.80 68.38 9.91
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.06 0.02 -0.15
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 147.74 68.40 9.76
Equity Share Capital 107.13 107.13 107.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.79 6.39 0.92
Diluted EPS 13.79 6.39 0.92
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 13.79 6.39 0.92
Diluted EPS 13.79 6.39 0.92
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

