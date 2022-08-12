TGV Sraac Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 596.07 crore, up 137.78% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 596.07 crore in June 2022 up 137.78% from Rs. 250.68 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 147.74 crore in June 2022 up 1413.73% from Rs. 9.76 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 183.11 crore in June 2022 up 348.69% from Rs. 40.81 crore in June 2021.

TGV Sraac EPS has increased to Rs. 13.79 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.92 in June 2021.

TGV Sraac shares closed at 111.50 on August 11, 2022 (BSE) and has given 54.22% returns over the last 6 months and 190.74% over the last 12 months.