TGV Sraac Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 283.42 crore, down 8.42% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 283.42 crore in June 2019 down 8.42% from Rs. 309.47 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 17.30 crore in June 2019 up 121.23% from Rs. 7.82 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 46.25 crore in June 2019 down 19.82% from Rs. 57.68 crore in June 2018.

TGV Sraac EPS has increased to Rs. 1.79 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.85 in June 2018.

TGV Sraac shares closed at 23.90 on July 26, 2019 (BSE) and has given -29.29% returns over the last 6 months and -34.79% over the last 12 months.