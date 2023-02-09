 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TGV Sraac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 591.66 crore, up 35.83% Y-o-Y

Feb 09, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TGV Sraac are:

Net Sales at Rs 591.66 crore in December 2022 up 35.83% from Rs. 435.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.63 crore in December 2022 up 111.87% from Rs. 41.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.59 crore in December 2022 up 58% from Rs. 95.31 crore in December 2021.

TGV Sraac
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 591.66 609.16 435.58
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 591.66 609.16 435.58
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 158.92 158.79 113.08
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -2.61 2.33 -10.69
Power & Fuel -- 191.07 --
Employees Cost 17.39 16.93 13.54
Depreciation 18.60 18.17 17.90
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 268.58 83.40 225.50
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 130.78 138.47 76.25
Other Income 1.21 1.53 1.16
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 131.99 140.00 77.41
Interest 11.54 12.51 13.06
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 120.45 127.49 64.35
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 120.45 127.49 64.35
Tax 32.68 32.78 22.88
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 87.77 94.71 41.47
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -0.14 -0.10 -0.11
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 87.63 94.61 41.36
Equity Share Capital 107.13 107.13 107.13
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.18 8.84 3.86
Diluted EPS 8.18 8.84 3.86
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 8.18 8.84 3.86
Diluted EPS 8.18 8.84 3.86
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited