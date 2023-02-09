TGV Sraac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 591.66 crore, up 35.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 591.66 crore in December 2022 up 35.83% from Rs. 435.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.63 crore in December 2022 up 111.87% from Rs. 41.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.59 crore in December 2022 up 58% from Rs. 95.31 crore in December 2021.