TGV Sraac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 591.66 crore, up 35.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 591.66 crore in December 2022 up 35.83% from Rs. 435.58 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.63 crore in December 2022 up 111.87% from Rs. 41.36 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.59 crore in December 2022 up 58% from Rs. 95.31 crore in December 2021.

TGV Sraac EPS has increased to Rs. 8.18 in December 2022 from Rs. 3.86 in December 2021.

TGV Sraac shares closed at 115.90 on February 08, 2023 (BSE) and has given 33.68% returns over the last 6 months and 60.08% over the last 12 months.