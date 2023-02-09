English
Specials
    Upgrade

    Moneycontrol

    Budget 2023Budget 2023

    PARTNERS

    • Tata AIA Life Insurance
    • Hafele
    • Motilal Oswal
    • SMC Global Securities Limited
    • SBI Life
    • DSP Mutual Fund
    Upcoming Event : LeapToUnicorn - mentoring, networking and fundraising for startups. Register now
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    TGV Sraac Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 591.66 crore, up 35.83% Y-o-Y

    February 09, 2023 / 08:51 PM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TGV Sraac are:

    Net Sales at Rs 591.66 crore in December 2022 up 35.83% from Rs. 435.58 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 87.63 crore in December 2022 up 111.87% from Rs. 41.36 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 150.59 crore in December 2022 up 58% from Rs. 95.31 crore in December 2021.

    TGV Sraac
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations591.66609.16435.58
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations591.66609.16435.58
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials158.92158.79113.08
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-2.612.33-10.69
    Power & Fuel--191.07--
    Employees Cost17.3916.9313.54
    Depreciation18.6018.1717.90
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses268.5883.40225.50
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax130.78138.4776.25
    Other Income1.211.531.16
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax131.99140.0077.41
    Interest11.5412.5113.06
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax120.45127.4964.35
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax120.45127.4964.35
    Tax32.6832.7822.88
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities87.7794.7141.47
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items-0.14-0.10-0.11
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period87.6394.6141.36
    Equity Share Capital107.13107.13107.13
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.188.843.86
    Diluted EPS8.188.843.86
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS8.188.843.86
    Diluted EPS8.188.843.86
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited