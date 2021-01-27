TGV Sraac Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 265.55 crore, up 4.83% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 265.55 crore in December 2020 up 4.83% from Rs. 253.32 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.85 crore in December 2020 down 24.06% from Rs. 12.97 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 39.23 crore in December 2020 down 5.22% from Rs. 41.39 crore in December 2019.

TGV Sraac EPS has decreased to Rs. 0.92 in December 2020 from Rs. 1.35 in December 2019.

TGV Sraac shares closed at 27.75 on January 25, 2021 (BSE) and has given 65.67% returns over the last 6 months and 10.56% over the last 12 months.