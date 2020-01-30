TGV Sraac Standalone December 2019 Net Sales at Rs 253.32 crore, down 20.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TGV Sraac Ltd are:

Net Sales at Rs 253.32 crore in December 2019 down 20.35% from Rs. 318.05 crore in December 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 12.97 crore in December 2019 down 31.27% from Rs. 18.87 crore in December 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.39 crore in December 2019 down 40.32% from Rs. 69.35 crore in December 2018.

TGV Sraac EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.35 in December 2019 from Rs. 2.02 in December 2018.

TGV Sraac shares closed at 23.60 on January 29, 2020 (BSE) and has given 1.29% returns over the last 6 months and -30.07% over the last 12 months.