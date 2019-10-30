TGBL Q2 net down 17.12% at Rs 152.47 cr

Tata Global Beverages Ltd (TGBL) on Wednesday reported a 17.12 per cent decline in consolidated net profit at Rs 152.47 crore in the September ended quarter. The company had posted a consolidated net profit of Rs 183.96 crore in the corresponding period of last fiscal, TGBL said in a regulatory filing.

The consolidated revenue from operations during the quarter under review stood at Rs 1,834.06 crore as against Rs 1,760.87 crore in the year-ago period, a growth of 4.12 per cent, it added.

The company said that during the second quarter, it had a one-time impact of tax rate change on the group consolidated net profit with a charge of Rs 9 crore, arising mainly on account of reversal of opening net deferred tax assets.

Further, the share of profits in associates and JV's for the current quarter included a charge of Rs 14 crore due to reversal of opening deferred tax assets as a result of reduced tax rate, it added. In the quarter ended September 30, there was a credit of Rs 37 crore on recognition of deferred tax assets in a joint venture.

Commenting on the performance, TGBL Managing Director and CEO Ajoy Misra said the company reported steady revenue growth in the last quarter and the India business recorded continued value and volume growth.

"Our flagship brands in India recorded good growth and we will continue to focus on white space opportunities in the Indian market. Our international markets reflected volume growth in both tea and coffee," he added.

During the quarter, India tea business clocked a growth of 8 per cent both in volume and value terms and the company consummated acquisition of the branded business of Dhunseri Tea and Industries Ltd that includes the 'Lal Ghoda' and 'Kala Ghoda' brands, TGBL said.

In the international business, the company said there was a volume growth both in branded tea and coffee in key markets of the UK, the US and Canada in the second quarter.