TGB Banquets Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore, up 19.51% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.45 crore in September 2022 up 19.51% from Rs. 6.23 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in September 2022 up 101.03% from Rs. 15.76 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.95 crore in September 2022 up 135.26% from Rs. 5.53 crore in September 2021.

TGB Banquets EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in September 2022 from Rs. 5.38 in September 2021.

TGB Banquets shares closed at 11.00 on November 15, 2022 (NSE) and has given 16.40% returns over the last 6 months and 12.82% over the last 12 months.