TGB Banquets Standalone March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 9.16 crore, up 19.27% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.16 crore in March 2023 up 19.27% from Rs. 7.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.51 crore in March 2023 up 113.44% from Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.04 crore in March 2023 up 144.16% from Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2022.

TGB Banquets EPS has increased to Rs. 0.17 in March 2023 from Rs. 1.29 in March 2022.

TGB Banquets shares closed at 11.60 on May 22, 2023 (NSE) and has given 3.57% returns over the last 6 months and 26.09% over the last 12 months.