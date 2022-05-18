 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TGB Banquets Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.68 crore, up 50.66% Y-o-Y

May 18, 2022 / 09:00 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TGB Banquets and Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 7.68 crore in March 2022 up 50.66% from Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2022 down 444.33% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2022 down 437.21% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.

TGB Banquets shares closed at 9.90 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.88% returns over the last 6 months and 65.00% over the last 12 months.

TGB Banquets and Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Mar'22 Dec'21 Mar'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 7.68 8.40 5.10
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 7.68 8.40 5.10
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 2.92 3.09 2.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.94 1.13 1.09
Depreciation 1.47 1.19 -0.29
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 7.74 3.57 3.68
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.38 -0.58 -1.44
Other Income 0.29 0.52 0.87
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax -6.09 -0.06 -0.57
Interest 0.70 0.32 0.24
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax -6.79 -0.38 -0.81
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax -6.79 -0.38 -0.81
Tax -3.01 -- -0.12
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities -3.78 -0.38 -0.69
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period -3.78 -0.38 -0.69
Equity Share Capital 29.29 29.29 29.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.29 -0.13 -0.24
Diluted EPS -1.29 -0.13 -0.24
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS -1.29 -0.13 -0.24
Diluted EPS -1.29 -0.13 -0.24
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: May 18, 2022 08:44 am
