TGB Banquets Standalone March 2022 Net Sales at Rs 7.68 crore, up 50.66% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 7.68 crore in March 2022 up 50.66% from Rs. 5.10 crore in March 2021.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 3.78 crore in March 2022 down 444.33% from Rs. 0.69 crore in March 2021.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 4.62 crore in March 2022 down 437.21% from Rs. 0.86 crore in March 2021.

TGB Banquets shares closed at 9.90 on May 17, 2022 (NSE) and has given 5.88% returns over the last 6 months and 65.00% over the last 12 months.