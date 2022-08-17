TGB Banquets Standalone June 2022 Net Sales at Rs 12.10 crore, up 212.13% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 12.10 crore in June 2022 up 212.13% from Rs. 3.88 crore in June 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.15 crore in June 2022 up 133.27% from Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.93 crore in June 2022 up 1384.62% from Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021.

TGB Banquets EPS has increased to Rs. 0.05 in June 2022 from Rs. 0.15 in June 2021.

TGB Banquets shares closed at 10.85 on August 16, 2022 (NSE) and has given 24.71% returns over the last 6 months and 38.22% over the last 12 months.