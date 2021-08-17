TGB Banquets Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore, up 396.54% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 3.88 crore in June 2021 up 396.54% from Rs. 0.78 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.45 crore in June 2021 up 76.82% from Rs. 1.95 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 0.13 crore in June 2021 up 113.83% from Rs. 0.94 crore in June 2020.

TGB Banquets shares closed at 7.85 on August 16, 2021 (NSE) and has given 63.54% returns over the last 6 months and 55.45% over the last 12 months.