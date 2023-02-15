 GET LIVE MARKET QUOTES & NEWS
TGB Banquets Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.13 crore, up 8.79% Y-o-Y

Feb 15, 2023 / 10:27 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TGB Banquets and Hotels are:

Net Sales at Rs 9.13 crore in December 2022 up 8.79% from Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 241.05% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2022 up 100.88% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

TGB Banquets and Hotels
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 9.13 7.45 8.40
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 9.13 7.45 8.40
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 3.48 3.03 3.09
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -- -- --
Power & Fuel -- -- --
Employees Cost 1.21 1.17 1.13
Depreciation 1.27 1.34 1.19
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 2.33 3.45 3.57
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 0.85 -1.54 -0.58
Other Income 0.15 2.14 0.52
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 1.00 0.61 -0.06
Interest 0.46 0.44 0.32
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 0.54 0.16 -0.38
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 0.54 0.16 -0.38
Tax -- -- --
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 0.54 0.16 -0.38
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 0.54 0.16 -0.38
Equity Share Capital 29.29 29.29 29.29
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 0.06 -0.13
Diluted EPS 0.19 0.06 -0.13
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.19 0.06 -0.13
Diluted EPS 0.19 0.06 -0.13
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited