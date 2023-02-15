TGB Banquets Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.13 crore, up 8.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.13 crore in December 2022 up 8.79% from Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 241.05% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2022 up 100.88% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.