TGB Banquets Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 9.13 crore, up 8.79% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 9.13 crore in December 2022 up 8.79% from Rs. 8.40 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.54 crore in December 2022 up 241.05% from Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 2.27 crore in December 2022 up 100.88% from Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021.

TGB Banquets EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2021.

TGB Banquets shares closed at 9.75 on February 14, 2023 (NSE) and has given -10.14% returns over the last 6 months and 12.07% over the last 12 months.