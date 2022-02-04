TGB Banquets Standalone December 2021 Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore, up 48.9% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 8.40 crore in December 2021 up 48.9% from Rs. 5.64 crore in December 2020.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 0.38 crore in December 2021 up 68.75% from Rs. 1.23 crore in December 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 1.13 crore in December 2021 up 638.1% from Rs. 0.21 crore in December 2020.

TGB Banquets shares closed at 9.35 on February 03, 2022 (NSE) and has given 8.09% returns over the last 6 months and 81.55% over the last 12 months.