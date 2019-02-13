TGB Banquets Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.79 crore, down 42.35% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 21.79 crore in December 2018 down 42.35% from Rs. 37.81 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2018 down 719.99% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2018 down 195.07% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2017.

TGB Banquets shares closed at 13.40 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.66% returns over the last 6 months and -74.72% over the last 12 months.