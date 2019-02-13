TGB Banquets Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 21.79 crore, down 42.35% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for TGB Banquets and Hotels are:
Net Sales at Rs 21.79 crore in December 2018 down 42.35% from Rs. 37.81 crore in December 2017.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 2.39 crore in December 2018 down 719.99% from Rs. 0.39 crore in December 2017.
EBITDA stands negative at Rs. 1.35 crore in December 2018 down 195.07% from Rs. 1.42 crore in December 2017.
TGB Banquets shares closed at 13.40 on February 12, 2019 (NSE) and has given -47.66% returns over the last 6 months and -74.72% over the last 12 months.
|
|TGB Banquets and Hotels
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|
|
|Dec'18
|Sep'18
|Dec'17
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|21.79
|19.68
|37.81
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|21.79
|19.68
|37.81
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|6.86
|6.58
|11.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|--
|--
|--
|Power & Fuel
|--
|--
|--
|Employees Cost
|5.05
|4.16
|5.26
|Depreciation
|0.67
|0.44
|0.59
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|16.49
|7.82
|19.90
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-7.27
|0.68
|0.14
|Other Income
|5.25
|0.21
|0.69
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|-2.02
|0.89
|0.83
|Interest
|0.37
|0.36
|0.45
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|-2.39
|0.52
|0.39
|Exceptional Items
|--
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-2.39
|0.52
|0.39
|Tax
|--
|--
|--
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-2.39
|0.52
|0.39
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-2.39
|0.52
|0.39
|Equity Share Capital
|29.29
|29.29
|29.29
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|0.18
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|0.18
|0.13
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-0.82
|0.18
|0.13
|Diluted EPS
|-0.82
|0.18
|0.13
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited