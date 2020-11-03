172@29@17@243!~!172@29@0@53!~!|news|business|earnings|texmo-pipes-standalone-september-2020-net-sales-at-rs-81-30-crore-up-62-36-y-o-y-6057801.html!~!news|moneycontrol|com!~!|controller|infinite_scroll_article.php!~!is_mobile=false
Last Updated : Nov 03, 2020 09:47 AM IST | Source: Moneycontrol.com

Texmo Pipes Standalone September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 81.30 crore, up 62.36% Y-o-Y

 
 
Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Texmo Pipes and Products are:

Net Sales at Rs 81.30 crore in September 2020 up 62.36% from Rs. 50.08 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.72 crore in September 2020 up 332.39% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 6.08 crore in September 2020 up 16.25% from Rs. 5.23 crore in September 2019.

Texmo Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.65 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2019.

Texmo Pipes shares closed at 15.90 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 59.00% returns over the last 6 months and -0.93% over the last 12 months.

Texmo Pipes and Products
Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
Sep'20Jun'20Sep'19
Net Sales/Income from operations81.3081.6350.08
Other Operating Income------
Total Income From Operations81.3081.6350.08
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials62.0559.0036.43
Purchase of Traded Goods5.203.023.36
Increase/Decrease in Stocks-6.674.05-5.41
Power & Fuel------
Employees Cost3.542.463.57
Depreciation1.451.531.50
Excise Duty------
Admin. And Selling Expenses------
R & D Expenses------
Provisions And Contingencies------
Exp. Capitalised------
Other Expenses11.397.627.23
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.333.953.38
Other Income0.290.280.35
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax4.634.233.73
Interest2.342.443.20
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax2.291.790.53
Exceptional Items------
P/L Before Tax2.291.790.53
Tax0.560.460.14
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities1.721.330.40
Prior Year Adjustments------
Extra Ordinary Items------
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period1.721.330.40
Equity Share Capital26.3226.3226.32
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.650.510.15
Diluted EPS0.650.510.15
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS0.650.510.15
Diluted EPS0.650.510.15
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores)------
Share Holding (%)------
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

First Published on Nov 3, 2020 09:22 am

tags #Earnings First-Cut #Plastics #Results #Texmo Pipes #Texmo Pipes and Products

