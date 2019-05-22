Texmo Pipes Standalone March 2019 Net Sales at Rs 85.72 crore, up 39.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 85.72 crore in March 2019 up 39.29% from Rs. 61.54 crore in March 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.03 crore in March 2019 up 296.26% from Rs. 0.26 crore in March 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.32 crore in March 2019 up 32.52% from Rs. 3.26 crore in March 2018.

Texmo Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.41 in March 2019 from Rs. 0.10 in March 2018.

Texmo Pipes shares closed at 19.45 on May 21, 2019 (NSE) and has given -17.41% returns over the last 6 months and 5.14% over the last 12 months.