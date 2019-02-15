Texmo Pipes Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 89.47 crore, up 30.8% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 89.47 crore in December 2018 up 30.8% from Rs. 68.41 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 0.16 crore in December 2018 up 148.1% from Rs. 0.33 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 4.63 crore in December 2018 down 0.43% from Rs. 4.65 crore in December 2017.

Texmo Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.06 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.13 in December 2017.

Texmo Pipes shares closed at 21.65 on February 14, 2019 (NSE) and has given 2.85% returns over the last 6 months and -13.40% over the last 12 months.