Texmo Pipes Consolidated September 2020 Net Sales at Rs 81.30 crore, up 62.36% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 81.30 crore in September 2020 up 62.36% from Rs. 50.08 crore in September 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 1.48 crore in September 2020 up 270.07% from Rs. 0.40 crore in September 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 5.83 crore in September 2020 up 11.47% from Rs. 5.23 crore in September 2019.

Texmo Pipes EPS has increased to Rs. 0.56 in September 2020 from Rs. 0.15 in September 2019.

Texmo Pipes shares closed at 15.90 on November 02, 2020 (NSE) and has given 59.00% returns over the last 6 months and -0.93% over the last 12 months.