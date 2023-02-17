Texmo Pipes Consolidated December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 206.38 crore, up 55.72% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 206.38 crore in December 2022 up 55.72% from Rs. 132.54 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 3.12 crore in December 2022 down 1.25% from Rs. 3.16 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 11.97 crore in December 2022 up 54.85% from Rs. 7.73 crore in December 2021.

Texmo Pipes EPS has decreased to Rs. 1.07 in December 2022 from Rs. 1.08 in December 2021.

Texmo Pipes shares closed at 55.10 on February 16, 2023 (NSE) and has given -3.42% returns over the last 6 months and -33.89% over the last 12 months.