Texmaco Rail Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 484.42 crore, up 29.61% Y-o-Y

Nov 09, 2022 / 10:48 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Texmaco Rail and Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 484.42 crore in September 2022 up 29.61% from Rs. 373.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.54 crore in September 2022 up 131.64% from Rs. 5.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.21 crore in September 2022 up 25.36% from Rs. 44.04 crore in September 2021.

Texmaco Rail EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.

Texmaco Rail shares closed at 51.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.28% returns over the last 6 months and 62.82% over the last 12 months.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Sep'22 Jun'22 Sep'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 484.42 298.70 373.74
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 484.42 298.70 373.74
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 412.60 273.60 271.06
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks -45.36 -34.41 2.49
Power & Fuel 18.77 -- --
Employees Cost 34.50 31.23 31.30
Depreciation 8.69 8.66 9.01
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 21.42 38.30 30.88
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 33.80 -18.67 29.01
Other Income 12.73 6.39 6.02
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.52 -12.28 35.03
Interest 30.43 22.44 25.87
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 16.09 -34.72 9.17
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 16.09 -34.72 9.17
Tax 2.55 -12.19 3.32
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 13.54 -22.53 5.85
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 13.54 -22.53 5.85
Equity Share Capital 32.19 32.19 25.03
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 -0.70 0.23
Diluted EPS 0.42 -0.70 0.23
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.42 -0.70 0.23
Diluted EPS 0.42 -0.70 0.23
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

first published: Nov 9, 2022 10:42 am
