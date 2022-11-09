Texmaco Rail Standalone September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 484.42 crore, up 29.61% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 484.42 crore in September 2022 up 29.61% from Rs. 373.74 crore in September 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 13.54 crore in September 2022 up 131.64% from Rs. 5.85 crore in September 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 55.21 crore in September 2022 up 25.36% from Rs. 44.04 crore in September 2021.

Texmaco Rail EPS has increased to Rs. 0.42 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.23 in September 2021.

Texmaco Rail shares closed at 51.45 on November 07, 2022 (NSE) and has given 18.28% returns over the last 6 months and 62.82% over the last 12 months.