Texmaco Rail Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 433.66 crore, down 33.87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 433.66 crore in March 2020 down 33.87% from Rs. 655.77 crore in March 2019.

Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 98.70 crore in March 2020 down 397.86% from Rs. 33.14 crore in March 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.26 crore in March 2020 down 30.54% from Rs. 63.72 crore in March 2019.

Texmaco Rail shares closed at 26.45 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.81% returns over the last 6 months and -62.85% over the last 12 months.