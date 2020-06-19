Texmaco Rail Standalone March 2020 Net Sales at Rs 433.66 crore, down 33.87% Y-o-Y

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Texmaco Rail and Engineering are:
Net Sales at Rs 433.66 crore in March 2020 down 33.87% from Rs. 655.77 crore in March 2019.
Quarterly Net Loss at Rs. 98.70 crore in March 2020 down 397.86% from Rs. 33.14 crore in March 2019.
EBITDA stands at Rs. 44.26 crore in March 2020 down 30.54% from Rs. 63.72 crore in March 2019.
Texmaco Rail shares closed at 26.45 on June 18, 2020 (NSE) and has given -14.81% returns over the last 6 months and -62.85% over the last 12 months.
|Texmaco Rail and Engineering
|Standalone Quarterly Results
|in Rs. Cr.
|Mar'20
|Dec'19
|Mar'19
|Net Sales/Income from operations
|433.66
|530.15
|655.77
|Other Operating Income
|--
|--
|--
|Total Income From Operations
|433.66
|530.15
|655.77
|EXPENDITURE
|Consumption of Raw Materials
|345.42
|355.70
|494.91
|Purchase of Traded Goods
|--
|--
|--
|Increase/Decrease in Stocks
|-13.91
|54.21
|25.22
|Power & Fuel
|16.02
|17.46
|18.29
|Employees Cost
|28.49
|33.10
|29.48
|Depreciation
|10.00
|8.60
|8.55
|Excise Duty
|--
|--
|--
|Admin. And Selling Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|R & D Expenses
|--
|--
|--
|Provisions And Contingencies
|--
|--
|--
|Exp. Capitalised
|--
|--
|--
|Other Expenses
|22.85
|20.43
|30.16
|P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|24.79
|40.65
|49.14
|Other Income
|9.47
|6.33
|6.03
|P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax
|34.26
|46.99
|55.17
|Interest
|27.41
|25.96
|19.49
|P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax
|6.85
|21.03
|35.68
|Exceptional Items
|-149.92
|--
|--
|P/L Before Tax
|-143.07
|21.03
|35.68
|Tax
|-44.37
|6.40
|2.54
|P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities
|-98.70
|14.63
|33.14
|Prior Year Adjustments
|--
|--
|--
|Extra Ordinary Items
|--
|--
|--
|Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period
|-98.70
|14.63
|33.14
|Equity Share Capital
|22.49
|22.49
|22.01
|Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves
|--
|--
|--
|Equity Dividend Rate (%)
|--
|--
|--
|EPS Before Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.39
|0.65
|1.51
|Diluted EPS
|-4.39
|0.65
|1.51
|EPS After Extra Ordinary
|Basic EPS
|-4.39
|0.65
|1.51
|Diluted EPS
|-4.39
|0.65
|1.51
|Public Share Holding
|No Of Shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|Share Holding (%)
|--
|--
|--
|Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
|a) Pledged/Encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|b) Non-encumbered
|- Number of shares (Crores)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)
|--
|--
|--
|- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)
|--
|--
|--
|Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited
Special Offer: Subscribe to Moneycontrol PRO at ₹1 per day for the first year. Coupon code: PRO365. Offer available on desktop & android only. *T&C Apply
Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner
Now that payment deadlines have been relaxed due to COVID-19, the Moneycontrol Ready Reckoner will help keep your date with insurance premiums, tax-saving investments and EMIs, among others.
First Published on Jun 19, 2020 09:09 am