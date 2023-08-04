English
    Texmaco Rail Standalone June 2023 Net Sales at Rs 656.82 crore, up 119.89% Y-o-Y

    August 04, 2023 / 11:20 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Texmaco Rail and Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 656.82 crore in June 2023 up 119.89% from Rs. 298.70 crore in June 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 14.57 crore in June 2023 up 164.64% from Rs. 22.53 crore in June 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 59.93 crore in June 2023 up 1755.52% from Rs. 3.62 crore in June 2022.

    Texmaco Rail EPS has increased to Rs. 0.45 in June 2023 from Rs. 0.70 in June 2022.

    Texmaco Rail shares closed at 104.15 on August 03, 2023 (NSE) and has given 106.03% returns over the last 6 months and 158.44% over the last 12 months.

    Texmaco Rail and Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Jun'23Mar'23Jun'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations656.82835.27298.70
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations656.82835.27298.70
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials562.79747.86273.60
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-38.34-55.80-34.41
    Power & Fuel20.5519.29--
    Employees Cost32.7234.6631.23
    Depreciation8.738.868.66
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses57.9334.7638.30
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax12.4345.64-18.67
    Other Income38.7611.336.39
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax51.2056.98-12.28
    Interest34.5331.4522.44
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax16.6725.53-34.72
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax16.6725.53-34.72
    Tax2.108.00-12.19
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.5717.53-22.53
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.5717.53-22.53
    Equity Share Capital32.1932.1932.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.450.54-0.70
    Diluted EPS0.450.54-0.70
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.450.54-0.70
    Diluted EPS0.450.54-0.70
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    first published: Aug 4, 2023 11:00 am

