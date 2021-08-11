Texmaco Rail Standalone June 2021 Net Sales at Rs 330.84 crore, up 51.47% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 330.84 crore in June 2021 up 51.47% from Rs. 218.42 crore in June 2020.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 4.71 crore in June 2021 up 117.58% from Rs. 26.81 crore in June 2020.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.57 crore in June 2021 up 592.54% from Rs. 8.44 crore in June 2020.

Texmaco Rail EPS has increased to Rs. 0.19 in June 2021 from Rs. 1.19 in June 2020.

Texmaco Rail shares closed at 34.20 on August 10, 2021 (NSE) and has given 14.19% returns over the last 6 months and 31.54% over the last 12 months.