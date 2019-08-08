Texmaco Rail Standalone June 2019 Net Sales at Rs 392.09 crore, up 21.55% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 392.09 crore in June 2019 up 21.55% from Rs. 322.57 crore in June 2018.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 9.58 crore in June 2019 up 47.14% from Rs. 6.51 crore in June 2018.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 41.63 crore in June 2019 up 56.86% from Rs. 26.54 crore in June 2018.

Texmaco Rail EPS has increased to Rs. 0.43 in June 2019 from Rs. 0.30 in June 2018.

Texmaco Rail shares closed at 50.35 on August 07, 2019 (NSE) and has given -16.01% returns over the last 6 months and -32.10% over the last 12 months.