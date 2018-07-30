Texmaco Rail standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 322.57 crore

Texmaco Rail and Engineering has reported a sales total income from operations of Rs 322.57 crore and a net profit of Rs 6.51 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018 Watchlist Portfolio Message Set Alert live bselive nselive Volume Todays L/H More × Texmaco Rail and Engineering has reported a standalone total income from operations of Rs 322.57 crore and a net profit of Rs 6.51 crore for the quarter ended Jun-2018. For the quarter ended Jun 2017 the standalone total income from operations was Rs 223.47 crore and net loss was Rs 8.65 crore. Texmaco Rail shares closed at 69.00 on July 27, 2018 (NSE) and has given -33.88% returns over the last 6 months and -24.13% over the last 12 months. Texmaco Rail and Engineering Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr. Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 322.57 284.56 223.47 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 322.57 284.56 223.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 255.59 244.00 180.69 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.40 -34.22 7.53 Power & Fuel 13.66 12.39 10.92 Employees Cost 20.75 16.98 19.14 Depreciation 4.94 5.48 4.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 13.60 20.70 10.08 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.44 19.23 -9.35 Other Income 3.16 21.83 10.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.60 41.06 1.10 Interest 12.60 11.17 10.86 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.01 29.89 -9.76 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 9.01 29.89 -9.76 Tax 2.50 6.94 -1.11 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.51 22.95 -8.65 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.51 22.95 -8.65 Equity Share Capital 22.00 21.98 21.96 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.30 1.04 -0.39 Diluted EPS 0.30 1.04 -0.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.30 1.04 -0.39 Diluted EPS 0.30 1.04 -0.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited First Published on Jul 30, 2018 03:33 pm