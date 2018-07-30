Texmaco Rail standalone Jun-2018 sales at Rs 322.57 crore

Jun'18 Mar'18 Jun'17 Net Sales/Income from operations 322.57 284.56 223.47 Other Operating Income -- -- -- Total Income From Operations 322.57 284.56 223.47 EXPENDITURE Consumption of Raw Materials 255.59 244.00 180.69 Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- -- Increase/Decrease in Stocks -4.40 -34.22 7.53 Power & Fuel 13.66 12.39 10.92 Employees Cost 20.75 16.98 19.14 Depreciation 4.94 5.48 4.47 Excise Duty -- -- -- Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- -- R & D Expenses -- -- -- Provisions And Contingencies -- -- -- Exp. Capitalised -- -- -- Other Expenses 13.60 20.70 10.08 P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 18.44 19.23 -9.35 Other Income 3.16 21.83 10.45 P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 21.60 41.06 1.10 Interest 12.60 11.17 10.86 P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 9.01 29.89 -9.76 Exceptional Items -- -- -- P/L Before Tax 9.01 29.89 -9.76 Tax 2.50 6.94 -1.11 P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 6.51 22.95 -8.65 Prior Year Adjustments -- -- -- Extra Ordinary Items -- -- -- Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 6.51 22.95 -8.65 Equity Share Capital 22.00 21.98 21.96 Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- -- Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- -- EPS Before Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.30 1.04 -0.39 Diluted EPS 0.30 1.04 -0.39 EPS After Extra Ordinary Basic EPS 0.30 1.04 -0.39 Diluted EPS 0.30 1.04 -0.39 Public Share Holding No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- -- Share Holding (%) -- -- -- Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding a) Pledged/Encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- b) Non-encumbered - Number of shares (Crores) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- -- - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- -- Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited