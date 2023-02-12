Texmaco Rail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.89 crore, up 32.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 624.89 crore in December 2022 up 32.82% from Rs. 470.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.30 crore in December 2022 up 615.65% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.49 crore in December 2022 up 38.44% from Rs. 45.14 crore in December 2021.