Texmaco Rail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.89 crore, up 32.82% Y-o-Y

Feb 12, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST

Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Texmaco Rail and Engineering are:

Net Sales at Rs 624.89 crore in December 2022 up 32.82% from Rs. 470.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.30 crore in December 2022 up 615.65% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.49 crore in December 2022 up 38.44% from Rs. 45.14 crore in December 2021.

Texmaco Rail and Engineering
Standalone Quarterly Results in Rs. Cr.
Dec'22 Sep'22 Dec'21
Net Sales/Income from operations 624.89 484.42 470.47
Other Operating Income -- -- --
Total Income From Operations 624.89 484.42 470.47
EXPENDITURE
Consumption of Raw Materials 488.01 412.60 378.61
Purchase of Traded Goods -- -- --
Increase/Decrease in Stocks 12.33 -45.36 -6.54
Power & Fuel -- 18.77 --
Employees Cost 29.66 34.50 29.90
Depreciation 8.82 8.69 8.95
Excise Duty -- -- --
Admin. And Selling Expenses -- -- --
R & D Expenses -- -- --
Provisions And Contingencies -- -- --
Exp. Capitalised -- -- --
Other Expenses 39.71 21.42 32.62
P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 46.35 33.80 26.94
Other Income 7.32 12.73 9.25
P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax 53.67 46.52 36.19
Interest 31.85 30.43 25.48
P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax 21.82 16.09 10.71
Exceptional Items -- -- --
P/L Before Tax 21.82 16.09 10.71
Tax 10.52 2.55 9.13
P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities 11.30 13.54 1.58
Prior Year Adjustments -- -- --
Extra Ordinary Items -- -- --
Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period 11.30 13.54 1.58
Equity Share Capital 32.19 32.19 32.19
Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves -- -- --
Equity Dividend Rate (%) -- -- --
EPS Before Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.35 0.42 0.06
Diluted EPS 0.35 0.42 0.06
EPS After Extra Ordinary
Basic EPS 0.35 0.42 0.06
Diluted EPS 0.35 0.42 0.06
Public Share Holding
No Of Shares (Crores) -- -- --
Share Holding (%) -- -- --
Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
a) Pledged/Encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
b) Non-encumbered
- Number of shares (Crores) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group) -- -- --
- Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company) -- -- --
Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited