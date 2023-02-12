English
    Texmaco Rail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.89 crore, up 32.82% Y-o-Y

    February 12, 2023 / 11:12 AM IST
     
     
    Reported Standalone quarterly numbers for Texmaco Rail and Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 624.89 crore in December 2022 up 32.82% from Rs. 470.47 crore in December 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.30 crore in December 2022 up 615.65% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.49 crore in December 2022 up 38.44% from Rs. 45.14 crore in December 2021.

    Texmaco Rail and Engineering
    Standalone Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Dec'22Sep'22Dec'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations624.89484.42470.47
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations624.89484.42470.47
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials488.01412.60378.61
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks12.33-45.36-6.54
    Power & Fuel--18.77--
    Employees Cost29.6634.5029.90
    Depreciation8.828.698.95
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses39.7121.4232.62
    P/L Before Other Inc. , Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.3533.8026.94
    Other Income7.3212.739.25
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax53.6746.5236.19
    Interest31.8530.4325.48
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax21.8216.0910.71
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax21.8216.0910.71
    Tax10.522.559.13
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.3013.541.58
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.3013.541.58
    Equity Share Capital32.1932.1932.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.420.06
    Diluted EPS0.350.420.06
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.350.420.06
    Diluted EPS0.350.420.06
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited