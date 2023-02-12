Texmaco Rail Standalone December 2022 Net Sales at Rs 624.89 crore, up 32.82% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 624.89 crore in December 2022 up 32.82% from Rs. 470.47 crore in December 2021.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 11.30 crore in December 2022 up 615.65% from Rs. 1.58 crore in December 2021.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 62.49 crore in December 2022 up 38.44% from Rs. 45.14 crore in December 2021.

Texmaco Rail EPS has increased to Rs. 0.35 in December 2022 from Rs. 0.06 in December 2021.

Texmaco Rail shares closed at 49.65 on February 09, 2023 (NSE) and has given 10.58% returns over the last 6 months and 14.40% over the last 12 months.