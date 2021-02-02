Texmaco Rail Standalone December 2020 Net Sales at Rs 457.68 crore, down 13.67% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 457.68 crore in December 2020 down 13.67% from Rs. 530.15 crore in December 2019.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.08 crore in December 2020 up 23.6% from Rs. 14.63 crore in December 2019.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.66 crore in December 2020 down 3.47% from Rs. 55.59 crore in December 2019.

Texmaco Rail EPS has increased to Rs. 0.80 in December 2020 from Rs. 0.65 in December 2019.

Texmaco Rail shares closed at 29.65 on February 01, 2021 (NSE) and has given 10.02% returns over the last 6 months and -17.06% over the last 12 months.