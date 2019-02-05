Texmaco Rail Standalone December 2018 Net Sales at Rs 409.08 crore, up 80.29% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 409.08 crore in December 2018 up 80.29% from Rs. 226.90 crore in December 2017.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.85 crore in December 2018 up 362.3% from Rs. 4.08 crore in December 2017.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 42.07 crore in December 2018 up 95.4% from Rs. 21.53 crore in December 2017.

Texmaco Rail EPS has increased to Rs. 0.86 in December 2018 from Rs. 0.19 in December 2017.

Texmaco Rail shares closed at 59.90 on February 04, 2019 (BSE) and has given -20.29% returns over the last 6 months and -37.90% over the last 12 months.