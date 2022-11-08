English
    Texmaco Rail Consolidated September 2022 Net Sales at Rs 484.42 crore, up 29.61% Y-o-Y

    November 08, 2022 / 06:56 PM IST
     
     
    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Texmaco Rail and Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 484.42 crore in September 2022 up 29.61% from Rs. 373.74 crore in September 2021.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 15.44 crore in September 2022 up 143.96% from Rs. 6.33 crore in September 2021.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 53.58 crore in September 2022 up 29.17% from Rs. 41.48 crore in September 2021.

    Texmaco Rail EPS has increased to Rs. 0.48 in September 2022 from Rs. 0.25 in September 2021.

    Texmaco Rail shares closed at 51.00 on November 04, 2022 (NSE) and has given 17.24% returns over the last 6 months and 61.39% over the last 12 months.

    Texmaco Rail and Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Sep'22Jun'22Sep'21
    Net Sales/Income from operations484.42298.70373.74
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations484.42298.70373.74
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials412.60273.60271.06
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-45.36-34.412.49
    Power & Fuel18.77----
    Employees Cost34.5031.2331.30
    Depreciation8.738.719.06
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses20.5637.4930.06
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax34.61-17.9129.78
    Other Income10.243.812.65
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax44.85-14.0932.42
    Interest30.4322.4425.87
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax14.42-36.546.56
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax14.42-36.546.56
    Tax2.54-12.193.32
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities11.88-24.353.24
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period11.88-24.353.24
    Minority Interest0.050.060.06
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.503.753.02
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates15.44-20.546.33
    Equity Share Capital32.1932.1925.03
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.48-0.640.25
    Diluted EPS0.48-0.640.25
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.48-0.640.25
    Diluted EPS0.48-0.640.25
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

