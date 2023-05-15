English
Specials
    Upgrade
    MoneycontrolBe a PRO
    Moneycontrol PRO
    Karnataka Polls
    you are here: HomeNewsBusinessEarnings

    Texmaco Rail Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 835.27 crore, up 87% Y-o-Y

    May 15, 2023 / 09:23 AM IST
     
     
    live
    • bselive
    • nselive
    Volume
    Todays L/H
    More

    Reported Consolidated quarterly numbers for Texmaco Rail and Engineering are:

    Net Sales at Rs 835.27 crore in March 2023 up 87% from Rs. 446.68 crore in March 2022.

    Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.33 crore in March 2023 up 236.37% from Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2022.

    EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.30 crore in March 2023 up 76.47% from Rs. 35.87 crore in March 2022.

    Texmaco Rail EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

    Texmaco Rail shares closed at 57.60 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.72% returns over the last 6 months and 23.08% over the last 12 months.

    Texmaco Rail and Engineering
    Consolidated Quarterly Resultsin Rs. Cr.
    Mar'23Dec'22Mar'22
    Net Sales/Income from operations835.27624.89446.68
    Other Operating Income------
    Total Income From Operations835.27624.89446.68
    EXPENDITURE
    Consumption of Raw Materials747.86488.01360.99
    Purchase of Traded Goods------
    Increase/Decrease in Stocks-55.7812.33-23.74
    Power & Fuel19.29--15.29
    Employees Cost34.6629.6636.78
    Depreciation8.898.878.87
    Excise Duty------
    Admin. And Selling Expenses------
    R & D Expenses------
    Provisions And Contingencies------
    Exp. Capitalised------
    Other Expenses33.9738.9029.32
    P/L Before Other Inc., Int., Excpt. Items & Tax46.3947.1219.18
    Other Income8.024.297.82
    P/L Before Int., Excpt. Items & Tax54.4151.4127.00
    Interest31.4531.8522.99
    P/L Before Exceptional Items & Tax22.9619.564.00
    Exceptional Items------
    P/L Before Tax22.9619.564.00
    Tax8.0010.52-0.18
    P/L After Tax from Ordinary Activities14.969.044.18
    Prior Year Adjustments------
    Extra Ordinary Items------
    Net Profit/(Loss) For the Period14.969.044.18
    Minority Interest0.050.06-0.23
    Share Of P/L Of Associates3.323.711.49
    Net P/L After M.I & Associates18.3312.815.45
    Equity Share Capital32.1932.1932.19
    Reserves Excluding Revaluation Reserves------
    Equity Dividend Rate (%)------
    EPS Before Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.570.400.20
    Diluted EPS0.570.400.20
    EPS After Extra Ordinary
    Basic EPS0.570.400.20
    Diluted EPS0.570.400.20
    Public Share Holding
    No Of Shares (Crores)------
    Share Holding (%)------
    Promoters and Promoter Group Shareholding
    a) Pledged/Encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    b) Non-encumbered
    - Number of shares (Crores)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total sh. of prom. and promoter group)------
    - Per. of shares (as a % of the total Share Cap. of the company)------
    Source : Dion Global Solutions Limited

    Check your money calendar for 2023-24 here and keep your date with your investments, taxes, bills, and all things money.
    Tags: #Earnings First-Cut #Infrastructure - General #Results #Texmaco Rail #Texmaco Rail and Engineering
    first published: May 15, 2023 09:17 am