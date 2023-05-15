Texmaco Rail Consolidated March 2023 Net Sales at Rs 835.27 crore, up 87% Y-o-Y

Net Sales at Rs 835.27 crore in March 2023 up 87% from Rs. 446.68 crore in March 2022.

Quarterly Net Profit at Rs. 18.33 crore in March 2023 up 236.37% from Rs. 5.45 crore in March 2022.

EBITDA stands at Rs. 63.30 crore in March 2023 up 76.47% from Rs. 35.87 crore in March 2022.

Texmaco Rail EPS has increased to Rs. 0.57 in March 2023 from Rs. 0.20 in March 2022.

Texmaco Rail shares closed at 57.60 on May 12, 2023 (NSE) and has given 12.72% returns over the last 6 months and 23.08% over the last 12 months.